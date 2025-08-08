Man, partners arrested for killing wife, passing it off as suicide

Police looking into all sides of case

Police say Santosh was having affairs with both Anita and Sruti, which often caused fights at home with his wife Puja.

Things got suspicious when Puja's mother reported that Santosh stopped her from entering the house after claiming Puja had died by suicide.

The body was found wrapped in cloth, raising more questions.

Investigations are still ongoing as police look into all sides of this troubling case.