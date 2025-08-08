Next Article
Man, partners arrested for killing wife, passing it off as suicide
In Odisha's Ganjam district, a man and his two partners have been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and trying to pass it off as a suicide.
The three—Santosh Naik, Anita Naik, and Sruti Parida—were taken into custody after the incident in Nuagaon village on Monday.
Police looking into all sides of case
Police say Santosh was having affairs with both Anita and Sruti, which often caused fights at home with his wife Puja.
Things got suspicious when Puja's mother reported that Santosh stopped her from entering the house after claiming Puja had died by suicide.
The body was found wrapped in cloth, raising more questions.
Investigations are still ongoing as police look into all sides of this troubling case.