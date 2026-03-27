IRCTC slaps ₹50L fine on Vande Bharat Express caterer
India
IRCTC has taken serious action against the caterer on the Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express after passengers called out poor quality Amul curd served on board.
The complaints quickly spread online, prompting IRCTC to investigate how food is handled and served on the train.
Amul asked to explain the incident
The caterer now faces a hefty ₹50 lakh fine and is facing contract termination. Amul, whose curd was at the center of it all, has been asked to explain what went wrong.
This move highlights IRCTC's push for better food quality and stricter standards on premium trains, so passengers can expect safer, tastier meals going forward.