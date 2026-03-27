'Irresponsible, harmful': Union Minister Hardeep Puri dismisses lockdown rumors

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri has dismissed rumors of a possible nationwide lockdown in India. He called the speculation "irresponsible and harmful," stressing that there is no such proposal under consideration by the government. In a post on the social media platform X, the minister urged citizens to stay calm and united during these challenging times.

Energy assurance Addressing global energy crisis Puri also addressed the ongoing global energy crisis, assuring that India is closely monitoring developments in energy supply chains and essential commodities. He said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, all necessary steps are being taken to ensure the uninterrupted availability of fuel and other critical supplies. The minister emphasized India's resilience amid global uncertainties and its proactive approach to emerging challenges.

Price insulation PM Modi's efforts to shield citizens Puri also praised PM Modi for taking a hit on government finances to shield Indian citizens from rising global energy costs. He noted that international crude oil prices have skyrocketed in the past month, but India has managed to insulate domestic consumers from this volatility. The minister highlighted that other countries have seen price hikes of up to 50% due to these international trends.

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Export tax Export tax imposed amid soaring international prices To manage the situation further, Puri said an export tax has been imposed as international petrol and diesel prices soared. He thanked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her timely actions to address the national oil crisis. Sitharaman announced a reduction in central excise duty on petrol and diesel for domestic consumption by ₹10 per liter each in light of the West Asia crisis.

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Twitter Post Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's post on X The global situation remains in flux, and we are closely monitoring developments across energy, supply chains, and essential commodities on a real-time basis.



Under the leadership of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji, all necessary steps are being taken to ensure uninterrupted… — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) March 27, 2026