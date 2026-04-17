Ishita Pundeer viral video sparks backlash over soldiers' partner loyalty
India
Influencer Ishita Pundeer landed in hot water after a video went viral where she claimed Indian Army soldiers are loyal to their country but not always to their partners.
The remark quickly drew backlash online, with many accusing her of disrespecting and stereotyping servicemen.
Ishita Pundeer apologizes amid accountability calls
After facing heavy criticism and multiple complaints in Himachal Pradesh, Pundeer issued a public apology, saying she never meant to hurt anyone's feelings.
Despite her regret, ex-servicemen groups and political leaders are still calling for accountability.
Her comments were originally part of a broader discussion on the personal sacrifices soldiers make, but the debate has now shifted to respect for the armed forces.