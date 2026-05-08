ISI-linked module plotted strikes on Delhi temple, dhaba, military camp

Pakistan's intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) , had allegedly planned attacks on a historic temple in Delhi and a popular dhaba on the Delhi-Sonipat highway. The targets also included a military camp in Haryana, according to reports. The plot was reportedly uncovered during the interrogation of nine suspected operatives of the Shahzad Bhatti module by Delhi Police 's Special Cell under "Gang Bust Operation 2.0."

Investigation details Targeting the historic temple Sources told PTI that one of the accused had conducted reconnaissance of a historic temple in Delhi. The suspect then sent photographs of the premises to handlers based in Pakistan via social media. The module allegedly planned to target police personnel and paramilitary forces deployed at this temple, intending to create panic and disruption through gunfire.

Attack plans Grenade attack at dhaba The accused were also tasked with carrying out a grenade attack on a popular dhaba on the Delhi-Sonipat highway. This roadside eatery is frequented by thousands daily and was chosen for its potential to cause large-scale damage and casualties. Additionally, a military camp in Hisar was surveyed, and videos of the area were shared with handlers across the border.

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Related arrests Two suspects linked to Pakistan-based network arrested in UP In a related development, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had earlier uncovered a terror conspiracy and arrested two suspects linked to a Pakistan-based network. Daniyal Ashraf was arrested in Barabanki, while Krishna Mishra was nabbed from Gorakhpur. Both were found to be connected with ISI and Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti.

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