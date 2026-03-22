ISI-linked spy ring busted in UP; 17 arrested
Uttar Pradesh Police have busted an alleged spy ring linked to Pakistan's ISI in Kaushambi district.
The case originated on March 14; police have since arrested 17 people, including minors and women, accused of filming railway stations and security sites for money.
Naushad Ali (aka Lalu) is identified as the prime accused; investigators say the network used social media to recruit tech-skilled young people.
Evidence seized, cases registered under Official Secrets Act
The group captured photos, videos, and GPS data of sensitive places, then sent them to foreign handlers using a special app.
One member, Meera, was also involved in arms smuggling and had a previous arrest in Delhi last year.
Police have seized phones with evidence and registered cases under strict laws like the Official Secrets Act.
Investigations are ongoing, with more suspects being questioned and a special team looking into possible cross-border links.