ISI-linked spy ring busted in UP; 17 arrested

Evidence seized, cases registered under Official Secrets Act

The group captured photos, videos, and GPS data of sensitive places, then sent them to foreign handlers using a special app.

One member, Meera, was also involved in arms smuggling and had a previous arrest in Delhi last year.

Police have seized phones with evidence and registered cases under strict laws like the Official Secrets Act.

Investigations are ongoing, with more suspects being questioned and a special team looking into possible cross-border links.