ISIS, AQIS links: 3 men arrested in Vijayawada

Police uncover chilling details

Police say the suspects contacted a foreign handler (Al-Hakim Shukoor) and other named contacts, and sought jihad training abroad.

Officers seized Islamic literature and internet-downloaded instructions on how to prepare IEDs during the arrest.

The case has now expanded, with 13 people identified as accused so far, prompting alerts in Hyderabad, Bihar, and Karnataka.

Seized mobile phones and other electronic gadgets will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for forensic analysis.