ISIS, AQIS links: 3 men arrested in Vijayawada
Andhra Pradesh police just arrested three men in Vijayawada (Mohammad Rahamatullah Shariff, Mohammad Danish, and Mirza Sohai Baig) accused of planning violent activities linked to ISIS and AQIS.
Their goal was reportedly to set up a Khilafat in India.
The trio is now in custody until April 6.
Police uncover chilling details
Police say the suspects contacted a foreign handler (Al-Hakim Shukoor) and other named contacts, and sought jihad training abroad.
Officers seized Islamic literature and internet-downloaded instructions on how to prepare IEDs during the arrest.
The case has now expanded, with 13 people identified as accused so far, prompting alerts in Hyderabad, Bihar, and Karnataka.
Seized mobile phones and other electronic gadgets will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for forensic analysis.