'Israel Group' wiped out in J&K after 18-month operation
After an 18-month operation, security forces in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, have taken down the "Israel Group"—a seven-member Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) module linked to deadly attacks on both civilians and security personnel.
The group had crossed over from Pakistan in April 2024 and operated from tough, high-altitude terrain.
Operation Trashi-I
Launched on January 14, 2026, Operation Trashi-I involved the Army's White Knight Corps, J&K Police, CRPF, and special forces using drones and night vision to track the militants.
Three key terrorists—including commander Saifullah—were killed after multiple close calls over the last 18 months.
Earlier phases of the operation saw four other members eliminated.
Despite harsh conditions and intense encounters across 17 engagements, Indian forces suffered one fatality—special forces havaldar Gajender Singh of 2 Para—and seven other personnel were injured; even army dog Tyson survived after being injured.
Three local terrorists still active
Authorities say three local terrorists are still active in the area.
Inspector General Bhim Sen Tuti emphasized that precise intelligence made this success possible, while Major General A P S Bal has promised continued action against anyone supporting terror groups to restore peace in the region.