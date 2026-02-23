'Israel Group' wiped out in J&K after 18-month operation

Operation Trashi-I

Launched on January 14, 2026, Operation Trashi-I involved the Army's White Knight Corps, J&K Police, CRPF, and special forces using drones and night vision to track the militants.

Three key terrorists—including commander Saifullah—were killed after multiple close calls over the last 18 months.

Earlier phases of the operation saw four other members eliminated.

Despite harsh conditions and intense encounters across 17 engagements, Indian forces suffered one fatality—special forces havaldar Gajender Singh of 2 Para—and seven other personnel were injured; even army dog Tyson survived after being injured.