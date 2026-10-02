Israel honors Captain Smit Machchhar after passengers restrain co-pilot midflight

To say thanks, the Consulate of Israel launched a public awareness campaign across major roadways in Mumbai to express gratitude to honor Captain Machchhar's valor.

The flight had to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, where authorities detained the co-pilot and launched an investigation alongside United Arab Emirates and Israeli officials.

Captain Machchhar is recovering in the hospital and has received praise from leaders like Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Flydubai has paused flights to Israel for now, but says all passengers are safe and regular schedules continue elsewhere as they cooperate with investigators.