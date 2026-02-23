Israel offers India unique missile tech no other country has

Just before PM Modi's visit, Israel made India a unique offer: the Golden Horizon air-launched ballistic missile system. Built by Rafael and based on tech that mimics real-world threats, this is something no other country has been offered.

Golden Horizon missile system explained This missile is being examined for integration with India's Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets and reaches up to 800km—or even 1,500-2,000km from high altitudes.

It travels into near space before dropping at hypersonic speeds (over Mach 5) to hit its target hard.

It can help India strike deep into enemy territory Golden Horizon isn't just another battlefield weapon—it lets India strike deep into high-value targets, even in tough two-front scenarios.

Its advanced path helps dodge enemy defenses like surface-to-air missiles.