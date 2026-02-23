Israel offers India unique missile tech no other country has
Just before PM Modi's visit, Israel made India a unique offer: the Golden Horizon air-launched ballistic missile system.
Built by Rafael and based on tech that mimics real-world threats, this is something no other country has been offered.
Golden Horizon missile system explained
This missile is being examined for integration with India's Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets and reaches up to 800km—or even 1,500-2,000km from high altitudes.
It travels into near space before dropping at hypersonic speeds (over Mach 5) to hit its target hard.
It can help India strike deep into enemy territory
Golden Horizon isn't just another battlefield weapon—it lets India strike deep into high-value targets, even in tough two-front scenarios.
Its advanced path helps dodge enemy defenses like surface-to-air missiles.
What does this mean for India?
This move tightens already strong defense ties between India and Israel—now heading toward closer defense cooperation.
With this tech and security discussions during Modi's visit, the Indian Air Force could get a serious boost in its long-range capabilities.