Israel to reopen airspace; Akasa, IndiGo start flights
Israel is set to gradually reopen its airspace starting the night of March 4-5, after closing it last week due to US-Israel strikes on Iran.
Transport Minister Miri Regev says the move follows a fresh security assessment, with the main focus on helping Israelis return home safely.
Safety review, current safety assessment: Akasa
With skies opening up, Akasa Air and IndiGo are bringing back some flights—think routes like Abu Dhabi-Mumbai and India-Jeddah for Akasa, plus Athens, Muscat, Jeddah, and Madinah for IndiGo.
Akasa says its operations are based on a 'safety review' and a 'current safety assessment,' while IndiGo says certain flights 'have commenced operations' and that it 'may increase the frequency of repatriation flights to the UAE, subject to approvals.'
Some destinations like Doha, Kuwait, and Riyadh are still paused until March 5.