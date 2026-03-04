Israel to reopen airspace; Akasa, IndiGo start flights

Safety review, current safety assessment: Akasa

With skies opening up, Akasa Air and IndiGo are bringing back some flights—think routes like Abu Dhabi-Mumbai and India-Jeddah for Akasa, plus Athens, Muscat, Jeddah, and Madinah for IndiGo.

Akasa says its operations are based on a 'safety review' and a 'current safety assessment,' while IndiGo says certain flights 'have commenced operations' and that it 'may increase the frequency of repatriation flights to the UAE, subject to approvals.'

Some destinations like Doha, Kuwait, and Riyadh are still paused until March 5.