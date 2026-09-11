ISRO satellite detects sharp drop in equatorial Pacific marine productivity

The decline in chlorophyll-a levels could have serious implications for marine life, as phytoplankton form the base of the ocean food chain.

During an El Niño event, weakened trade winds reduce upwelling of cold, nutrient-rich water from deeper layers. This leads to lower surface chlorophyll-a levels and reduced marine productivity.

The warming sea-surface temperatures associated with El Niño can also disrupt atmospheric circulation and influence global weather patterns.