ISRO satellite detects sharp drop in equatorial Pacific marine productivity
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Oceansat-3 has detected a sharp drop in marine productivity in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. The satellite, launched in 2022, is designed to monitor atmospheric and oceanic biological and physical parameters. Its observations were made using Ocean Colour Monitor-3 (OCM-3) and Scatterometer sensors between April and June of 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026.
Marine impact
Significant drop in chlorophyll-a levels
The satellite observations revealed a significant drop in surface chlorophyll-a levels in June 2026, indicating reduced marine productivity.
This decline coincided with a shift from easterly to westerly ocean-surface winds, a hallmark of developing El Niño conditions.
The area with higher chlorophyll concentrations also shrank and extended less toward the west during April-June 2026 compared to previous years.
Ecological effects
Implications of El Niño on marine life
The decline in chlorophyll-a levels could have serious implications for marine life, as phytoplankton form the base of the ocean food chain.
During an El Niño event, weakened trade winds reduce upwelling of cold, nutrient-rich water from deeper layers. This leads to lower surface chlorophyll-a levels and reduced marine productivity.
The warming sea-surface temperatures associated with El Niño can also disrupt atmospheric circulation and influence global weather patterns.
Weather forecast
Prediction of a very strong El Nino event
Several global weather agencies have predicted a "very strong" El Niño event between September and November this year, which is expected to last until February 2027.
The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) in Hyderabad observed that June 2024 and June 2025 were consistent with neutral El Niño- Southern Oscillation conditions. However, the changes observed in June 2026 are clear indicators of a developing El Niño event.