Italian, Japanese consulates in Bengaluru receive bomb threat emails
India
Both the Italian and Japanese consulates in Bengaluru got alarming emails on January 29, warning about bombs set to go off at the Italian Consulate.
Thankfully, security teams checked everything out and found it was all a hoax.
The emails came from someone using the address g_aina_ramesh@outlook.com.
FIR registered in the Japanese consulate case
After the scare, both consulates filed police complaints.
What's interesting is this isn't the first time—last October, a similar fake threat targeted the Israeli consulate.
Now, police have obtained permission from the 41st ACJM court to register an FIR in the Japanese consulate case.