J&K CM announces ₹10L for families of 2 slain laborers
What's the story
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹10 lakh to the families of two migrant laborers killed in a recent terror attack. The incident took place on Friday evening at a brick kiln in Kulgam district's Kelam area. Unidentified gunmen opened fire on the workers, killing both victims.
Victim profiles
Ratre was sole breadwinner for family
The victims of the attack have been identified as Deepak Ratre (24) and Bhupendra Bhaina (28).
Ratre, who hailed from Bundeli village in Sakti district, died on the spot.
He was the sole breadwinner for his family, which included his elderly mother, a disabled younger brother, wife, and four-month-old son.
Hospitalized victim
Bhaina had come to Kashmir 3 months ago
After he was injured, Bhaina, who was from Chhuiya village in Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district, was rushed to Government Medical College Anantnag and later referred to SKIMS Hospital Srinagar, where he succumbed to his injuries.
He had come to Kashmir with his wife three months ago, leaving their four-year-old son behind with relatives in Chhattisgarh.
Compensation details
CM Abdullah announced ex-gratia relief of ₹10 lakh
In addition to the immediate assistance of ₹6 lakh each announced by the district administration, CM Abdullah has announced an ex-gratia relief of ₹10 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
The Chief Minister's Office said he strongly condemned the attack and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives.
Abdullah also extended his condolences to both families during this challenging time.
State response
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister condemns attack
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also condemned the attack as "cowardly."
He assured all possible help to the bereaved families and said his government would coordinate with the Jammu and Kashmir administration to bring back the victims' bodies.
The attacks come at a time when security is already beefed up owing to the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.