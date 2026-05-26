J&K: 4-day search operation underway in Rajouri forest

A massive cordon-and-search operation (CASO) is underway in the Gambhir Mughlan and Dorimal forests of Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir . The operation, which entered its fourth day on Tuesday, was launched after intelligence inputs suggested the presence of suspected terrorists in the area. The Indian Army , Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are jointly conducting this operation in the Pir Panjal region's challenging forest terrain.

Operation details Operation launched on Saturday after intel inputs The operation, named "Sheruwali," was launched on Saturday after specific intelligence inputs about suspected terrorist movements. An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Dorimal-Gambhir Moghla belt on the same day. Security forces have since intensified their efforts, deploying additional personnel and advanced surveillance equipment to track down the suspected terrorists believed to be hiding in this dense forested area.

Community impact Locals speak about increased security presence Locals have noticed a significant increase in security deployment in their area over the past few days. "Security forces have maintained a strong presence in the Ghambir Mughlan forest area since yesterday after inputs about suspected terrorists," resident Aqib Khan told ANI. Another resident, Mohd Jawed, spoke of the difficult terrain of Ghambir Mughlan, which makes movement and search operations challenging.

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