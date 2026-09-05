Budgam terrorist killed in encounter with security forces identified
What's the story
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have identified a terrorist killed in "Operation Ashdar" as Yasir, a Pakistani national of the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), news agency ANI reported. The operation was conducted in the Ashdar Gali area of Budgam district. Security forces confirmed the kill and issued a warning to anti-national elements, saying, "You Can Run But You Can't Hide!"
Terrorist profile
Yasir had become a prominent LeT commander in Yousmarg
Yasir was formerly part of the larger Sulaiman Musa group of LeT but had split from it about a year ago. He had since been operating independently and had become a prominent LeT commander in the Yousmarg area.
His killing is seen as a major setback to terror networks trying to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir.
Operation details
Operation Ashdar was launched on specific intelligence inputs
"Operation Ashdar" was a joint counter-terrorism effort by the Indian Army's Chinar Corps, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
The operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs.
During the search operation, security forces recovered one AK Rifle and other war-like stores from the encounter site.
Ongoing probe
Security agencies are now probing Yasir's network and connections
Following the encounter, security agencies are now investigating Yasir's network and connections with other LeT operatives.
They are also looking into his possible involvement in any recent terrorist activities in the region.
The search operation is still on in Budgam district as authorities continue to gather more information about this incident.