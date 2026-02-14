Jaipur: 5 from Jabalpur die in car-truck collision
India
Early Saturday morning, five people from Jabalpur lost their lives after their car crashed into a trailer truck on the Kota-Jaipur Highway near Chaksu.
The accident happened around 5:30am reportedly because the driver fell asleep at the wheel.
The impact was so severe that it left the car in pieces.
Traffic jam lasted for 2 hours
Four people, including a woman, died instantly. Another young passenger passed away while being rushed to the hospital.
The crash scattered gravel across the highway, causing a two-hour traffic jam until police and rescue teams cleared things up with a crane.
All five bodies were shifted to the mortuary of the Chaksu government hospital—a tough day for everyone involved and a sobering reminder about road safety.