Jaipur video shows men harassing bike taxi passenger in daylight
India
A disturbing video from Jaipur shows two men on a motorcycle harassing a woman riding a bike taxi in broad daylight.
No one stepped in to help, and the clip has quickly gone viral, leaving many people upset about safety on city roads and the lack of bystander action.
National Crime Investigation Bureau urges arrests
The National Crime Investigation Bureau is urging Jaipur police to find and arrest those responsible, while social media is full of calls for tougher punishment.
The incident also shines a light on how bike taxi services need better safety measures, especially for women commuters who just want to feel safe getting around town.