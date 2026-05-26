Jaishankar calls for stronger economic resilience at QUAD FM meet
What's the story
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called for stronger economic resilience and supply chain strengthening among the Quad countries. The call was made during the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting in New Delhi, which was attended by Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The meeting focused on deepening partnerships and cooperation between the four nations.
Meeting focus
Jaishankar's opening remarks addressed critical issues
After the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting, Jaishankar emphasized the importance of economic resilience and strengthening supply chains in his opening remarks. He said, "At the global level we have to address issues like supply chain resilience, connectivity chokepoints, manufacturing and resource concentration and gaps in critical infrastructure." He said the meeting also discussed maritime security, critical technologies, economic resilience, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts.
Security pledge
Commitment to free and open Indo-Pacific reiterated
Jaishankar reiterated the Quad's commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, noting that the region must remain a driver for global growth and stability. He said, "As maritime democracies, pluralistic societies and market economies, we share the responsibility toward a free and open Indo-Pacific." The meeting also touched upon safe maritime commerce and adhering to international law.
EAM
'We will be continuing to deepen these areas'
He said the maritime domain has seen a steady expansion of collaboration, including surveillance and domain awareness, logistics networks, undersea cables, training, capacity building and HADR activities. "We will be continuing to deepen these areas in the times ahead. We spent some time on the question of safe and unimpeded maritime commerce and reaffirmed the significance of scrupulously observing international law," he said.
Terrorism stance
Zero tolerance against terrorism emphasized
The External Affairs Minister also stressed the need for zero tolerance against terrorism. He said, "There must be zero tolerance for terrorism, and nations subject to terrorist attacks have the right to defend themselves." The Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting built on the framework of their last gathering in Washington, D.C., on July 1, 2025. Discussions at this summit were expected to focus heavily on reaffirming commitment to maritime security and freedom of navigation.