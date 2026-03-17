Jaishankar meets EU foreign ministers, discusses West Asia crisis
India
India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar was in Brussels on March 15-16, meeting with all 27 EU foreign ministers.
The trip built on January's big India-EU Summit, with both sides looking to boost their strategic partnership, especially now, as tensions rise in West Asia.
Jaishankar talks to Iran's foreign minister
Jaishankar focused on two big things: making sure the new India-EU free trade deal moves forward, and tackling security risks from the ongoing West Asia crisis.
He also spoke with Iran's foreign minister to talk about keeping shipping lanes safe and energy supplies steady, key issues for many Indians in the region.