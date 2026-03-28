Jaishankar meets Macron at G-7 summit, relays PM Modi's greetings
India
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar caught up with French President Emmanuel Macron during the G-7 Foreign Ministers's Summit in France.
Representing India as a partner country, Jaishankar passed along PM Modi's greetings and shared some meaningful takeaways from their chat about world affairs.
Jaishankar highlights Global South concerns
Jaishankar used the summit to highlight real concerns for countries in the Global South, like energy, food, and fuel security.
He called for updates to global governance and stressed how important strong trade routes are right now, especially with all the tension in West Asia.
He also had side conversations with leaders from the US Saudi Arabia, Germany, and others about handling current international crises together.