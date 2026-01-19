Jaishankar meets Poland's Deputy PM; talks terrorism, Ukraine, and future plans
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar sat down with Poland's Deputy PM Radoslaw Sikorski on Monday to boost ties between the two countries.
Jaishankar called for "zero tolerance for terrorism" in India's neighborhood and said "the selective targeting of India is both unfair and unjustified."
Why should you care?
This meeting wasn't just a handshake—it was about mapping out real plans for the future.
Both sides discussed deepening the India-Poland Strategic Partnership and cooperation on trade, defense, science and technology, cyber security and Artificial Intelligence.
With global challenges in play, stronger India-Poland cooperation could mean more opportunities—think tech jobs, student exchanges, and fresh business links—for young people in both countries.