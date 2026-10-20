Jaishankar meets UAE FM in Mumbai as trade tops $100bn
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar sat down with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Mumbai on Tuesday, right when the Gulf region is facing some serious tension.
The timing made this meeting extra important for both countries, especially since India-UAE trade has now topped $100 billion after their big CEPA trade deal.
Jaishankar urges open talks
Jaishankar highlighted the need for open talks to handle regional issues and keep trade and energy moving smoothly.
He also thanked the UAE for supporting Indians living there, pointing out how growing teamwork in business, defense, energy, and technology is making their partnership stronger.
Cultural exchanges and people-to-people connections got a special mention too, showing that this relationship goes beyond just business.