Jaishankar says smart diplomacy keeps India's LPG shipments moving
India
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared that smart diplomacy with Iran has helped keep vital liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipments moving through the crucial Strait of Hormuz, even as global tensions rise.
This is a big deal for India's energy security and shows how international talks can have real-world impact.
Jaishankar offers to share India's diplomatic playbook
Thanks to ongoing negotiations, two Indian ships, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, recently transited the Strait carrying key LPG cargo and are en route to India.
Jaishankar mentioned he's open to sharing India's diplomatic playbook with European countries, but pointed out that every nation needs its own strategy when dealing with Iran.