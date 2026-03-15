Jaishankar talks to West Asia leaders amid rising tensions
India
With things heating up between the US Israel, Iran, and Gulf states, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been busy talking to leaders across West Asia.
His main focus: keeping Indians in the region safe and making sure things stay as stable as possible.
India is on high alert
Nearly 10 million Indians live in Gulf countries that are crucial for India's energy needs.
The government is on high alert: Prime Minister Modi has personally reached out to regional leaders, and a special control room is set up for any emergencies.
India is also looking at backup plans for fuel supplies if things get worse.
It all comes down to protecting people abroad and making sure there are no surprises back home if tensions escalate.