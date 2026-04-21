Jajpur headmaster suspended after allegedly putting nettle in boys' pants
India
A headmaster in Odisha's Jajpur district has been suspended after allegedly putting stinging nettle in the pants of 10 boys as punishment for misbehaving in class.
The incident happened on April 17, leaving the students with painful irritation and prompting them to tell their parents.
Education officials launch inquiry amid protests
Angry parents gathered at the school demanding action, which led education officials to step in and launch an inquiry.
The headmaster was suspended based on early findings, but the investigation is still ongoing.
The case has sparked fresh conversations about banning corporal punishment in schools.