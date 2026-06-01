Jal Shakti signs ISRO deal for satellite water management

Union Minister C R Patil highlighted how crucial water security is for India's Viksit Bharat 2047 goal. He's pushing for a mix of modern tech, traditional know-how, and public involvement. New initiatives include creating two crore water conservation structures between June 2026 and May 2027, plus launching the MAHA-Water program to boost collaborative research across institutions.

ISRO's Narayanan highlights satellite water tools

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan pointed out how space technology helps track groundwater, forecast floods, and monitor resources, something the cooperation between ISRO and the water resources sector has been doing since 1982.

This fresh collaboration is set to make India even better at managing its precious water using cutting-edge satellite tools.