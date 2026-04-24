Jalandhar 15-year-old gives birth after alleged rape by Amritsar boy
India
A 15-year-old girl in Jalandhar, Punjab, gave birth after allegedly being raped by a 16-year-old boy from Amritsar.
Her pregnancy only came to light when she was taken to the hospital with severe stomach pain on April 19.
After she told her aunt about the assault, a police complaint was filed.
Zero FIR registered, POCSO BNS charges
Since the incident happened outside Jalandhar, police registered a zero FIR, a move that lets cases be filed anywhere without worrying about boundaries.
The accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act and the BNS.
The case also raises tough questions about how such abuse went unnoticed while the girl was living with her aunt for months.