Jallikattu: 81 people injured in events in Tamil Nadu

At Alundur, 741 bulls and 221 tamers took part; most injuries were handled on-site, but a few tamers, owners, and even a spectator needed hospital care. Four bulls were also treated by vets. The Poondi event had 610 bulls and 330 participants. Police say five people there needed hospital treatment.

Over 400 injuries on single day jallikattu

Jallikattu is a huge part of Tamil Nadu's culture, but the numbers in these events are worrying.

Other reports making broader claims (for example about January figures) are not provided here and should be verified.

It's clear that while tradition runs deep, safety is still a big challenge for everyone involved.