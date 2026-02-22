Jallikattu: 81 people injured in events in Tamil Nadu
This Sunday, two traditional jallikattu events in Tiruchi and Ariyalur districts left 81 people injured—33 at Alundur village and 48 at Poondi.
Both venues saw hundreds of bulls and participants, highlighting just how intense (and risky) this bull-taming season has been.
Number of bulls, tamers at both venues
At Alundur, 741 bulls and 221 tamers took part; most injuries were handled on-site, but a few tamers, owners, and even a spectator needed hospital care. Four bulls were also treated by vets.
The Poondi event had 610 bulls and 330 participants. Police say five people there needed hospital treatment.
Over 400 injuries on single day jallikattu
Jallikattu is a huge part of Tamil Nadu's culture, but the numbers in these events are worrying.
Other reports making broader claims (for example about January figures) are not provided here and should be verified.
It's clear that while tradition runs deep, safety is still a big challenge for everyone involved.