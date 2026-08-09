Jalpaiguri tea farmer reportedly abducted into Panchagarh by Bangladeshis
A 35-year-old tea farmer from Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, was reportedly abducted on Saturday morning while working in his garden.
Around 20 people from Bangladesh crossed the border into Kukurjan and took him into Bangladesh's Panchagarh district.
The incident has left folks living near the border feeling pretty uneasy.
Family suspects revenge, BGB holds farmer
The victim's family think this was payback for an earlier incident on August 6, when locals and the Border Security Force (BSF) caught a Bangladeshi infiltrator suspected of being linked to smuggling.
After the farmer's abduction, BSF immediately started talks with Border Guard Bangladesh, or BGB, to get him back.
Till Saturday night, he's still in BGB custody, and officials are working to bring him home and keep things safer for everyone nearby.