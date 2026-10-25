Jamia Millia Islamia 14-day hunger strike seeks student union return

Jamia Millia Islamia students have been on a hunger strike for 14 days, calling for the return of their student union after two decades (dissolved in 2006).

In response, the university ordered a shift to online classes until further notice and wardens at the Gerda Philipsborn Hostel, Begum Anis Kidwai Hostel, and Begum Hazrat Mahal Girls' Hostel allegedly asked students to move out, which has only added to the unrest on campus.