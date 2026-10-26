Jamia Millia Islamia gives students 30 minutes to vacate protest
India
Jamia Millia Islamia has asked students to clear out from their on-campus protest spot, giving them just 30 minutes after 9am to do so.
The university says a formal notice is coming soon and warns that anyone who stays could face legal action.
This move follows some students agreeing to end their protests, but not everyone is on board.
Jamia unrest continues, administration blames outsiders
Even though a few demands have been met and some groups have stepped back, many students are still upset.
The administration claims outsiders are fueling the unrest.