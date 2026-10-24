Jamia shifts classes online after student protest turns violent
What's the story
Classes at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia have been shifted online after a clash between protesting students and university guards. According to a report by NDTV, the unrest started when guards tried to dismantle tents set up by protesting students, including those on a hunger strike. The protests, which began on October 12, are demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU), disbanded in 2006 due to campus violence.
Accusations unfold
Students assaulted during talks with administration: AISA
The All India Students' Association (AISA) alleged that students were assaulted during talks with the administration.
The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) accused university officials of trying to intimidate protesters into ending their agitation.
Jamia's Registrar Professor Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi confirmed he spoke to the fasting students.
"I went to speak to the students who were sitting on hunger strike. We spoke continuously for at least 20-25 minutes," he said, according to news agency IANS.
Official announcement
All courses to move online
In a notice, the university said all courses would move online as a precautionary measure. It directed faculty members to ensure academic activities continue through digital platforms.
The university has not announced when physical classes will resume.
The protests have also been fueled by anti-national slogans found on campus walls, which were linked to Jammu and Kashmir.
Political intervention
Protesters deny involvement in 'Free Kashmir' graffiti
CPI(M) MP John Brittas wrote to Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi, stressing the need for an elected union. He cited constitutional rights and UGC guidelines on students' entitlements.
Protesters are also demanding the revocation of student suspensions and removal of the Chief Proctor over the alleged crackdown on demonstrators.
The agitation has been peaceful so far, with protesters denying involvement in graffiti with "Free Kashmir" slogans.