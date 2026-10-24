Jamia shifts classes online after student protest turns violent

The All India Students' Association (AISA) alleged that students were assaulted during talks with the administration.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) accused university officials of trying to intimidate protesters into ending their agitation.

Jamia's Registrar Professor Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi confirmed he spoke to the fasting students.

"I went to speak to the students who were sitting on hunger strike. We spoke continuously for at least 20-25 minutes," he said, according to news agency IANS.