Jamia Millia Islamia protests split over election timeline and demands
India
Jamia Millia Islamia's campus protests have hit a crossroads, while some students are ready to call it off; others say they won't budge without a clear timeline for their demands.
The movement began over calls for student union elections.
Jamia offers concessions, some students unsatisfied
The administration has offered some steps, like promising elections after approving the union constitution, revoking suspensions, and setting up a committee on security conduct.
Still, not everyone is satisfied: some students want stronger guarantees and a set deadline before stepping back.
For now, the debate continues and tensions on campus remain high.