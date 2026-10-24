Jamia Millia Islamia shuts libraries amid student protests
What's the story
Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi has shut its Dr. Zakir Husain Library and Old Library from Saturday till further notice. The decision was taken due to security-related concerns on campus amid student protests. The protests are demanding the restoration of student union elections, which were disbanded in 2006 after incidents of campus violence.
Protest escalation
Situation worsens as university security clashes with students
The student protests at Jamia Millia Islamia started on October 12, with students demanding the reintroduction of elections for student representation.
Some protesters have also resorted to a hunger strike.
The situation intensified when university security allegedly tried to dismantle tents put up by the protesting students.
The All India Students' Association (AISA) accused the administration of acting against protesters without provocation.
Political involvement
Political leaders join in, allege interference in campus matters
The demand for student union elections has also caught the attention of political leaders.
CPI(M) MP John Brittas wrote to Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on October 21, highlighting concerns over the lack of an elected student body for nearly two decades.
Jamia Registrar Mahtab Alam Rizvi alleged that visits by Congress MPs Imran Pratapgarhi and Imran Masood disturbed campus peace, and a complaint was lodged with Delhi Police.
Student disruption
Libraries shut for students, academic activities disrupted
The closure of both libraries has further disrupted academic activities for students who rely on these facilities for studying and research.
The university has requested library users to take note of the decision and cooperate.
Despite the disruptions, student protesters have remained steadfast in their demand for restoring student union elections.