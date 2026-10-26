Jamia Millia Islamia students end protest after union agreement
Jamia Millia Islamia students have ended their roughly two-week protest after the university agreed to key demands.
The main issue? Bringing back the student union, which hasn't existed since 2006.
Things got tense with hunger strikes and a heavy police presence, but talks finally worked out.
Jamia to hold elections, suspensions canceled
The university will now hold student union elections within 15 days of approving a constitution.
Suspensions and show-cause notices given during the protest are being canceled, and a committee will look into how security handled things.
Students have agreed to issue a public apology for defamatory statements and social media posts against the university administration and will remove those posts from social media.
For now, classes are being shifted online, citing safety concerns amid the escalating situation.