Jamia Millia Islamia women served eviction notices after food protest

One student, Habeeba, took her case to the Delhi High Court, explaining she needs hostel housing because she lives far away and that illness affected her grades.

She also says she was forcibly evicted, something the university denies denying the allegation of manhandling.

Other students have pointed out that some with similar grades weren't evicted.

Protests were held on September 28, and no further protests have been held since, and tensions rose further when one student was temporarily suspended from classes and issued a show-cause notice for protesting outside the designated protest site.