Jamiat chief's 'Vande Mataram' comment stirs controversy
Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani set off a heated debate after saying, "A dead community surrenders... If they say 'say Vande Mataram,' they will start reading it. This will be the identity of a dead community."
He used these words to urge people not to accept things passively, but to stand up for their beliefs.
What else did Madani say?
Madani also criticized the Supreme Court over its Babri Masjid and triple talaq decisions, arguing it should only be called "Supreme" if it sticks to the Constitution.
He voiced concerns about government interference in the judiciary and growing insecurity among Muslims.
Madani defended jihad as resistance against oppression, pushing back against its portrayal as terrorism.
How did people react?
His remarks drew sharp criticism from BJP leaders and Hindu groups.
The BJP Minority Morcha demanded an apology, while some activists even burned effigies in protest.
Calls were made for the Supreme Court to take notice of his statements, showing just how much his speech has stirred up political tensions.