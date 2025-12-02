Jamiat chief's 'Vande Mataram' comment stirs controversy India Dec 02, 2025

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani set off a heated debate after saying, "A dead community surrenders... If they say 'say Vande Mataram,' they will start reading it. This will be the identity of a dead community."

He used these words to urge people not to accept things passively, but to stand up for their beliefs.