Jammu and Kashmir delays school start times after cold weather
India
School timings in Jammu and Kashmir have just been pushed back because of the chilly weather.
Starting now, schools inside Srinagar city will run from 10am to 3:30pm while those outside Srinagar and in other districts will open from 10:30am to 4pm.
The change comes after snowfall in the hills and rain in the plains made mornings extra cold.
Kashmir education director: timings ease commutes
The director of school education Kashmir shared that these new hours are meant to help students and teachers avoid freezing early commutes.
It's all about making school a bit more comfortable and safe during this cold spell, so everyone can focus on learning, not shivering.