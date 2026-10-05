Jammu and Kashmir deports 150 undocumented Bangladeshi nationals to Bagdogra
India
Jammu and Kashmir just deported 150 Bangladeshi nationals who were living in the region without proper documents.
They were flown out on a special Air Force flight to Bagdogra.
Bagdogra processing, Bangladeshi deportation Oct 7
Once they landed, the group was transported to Bagdogra for processing and then handed over to Border Security Force personnel.
This isn't a one-off. Another batch of 150 Bangladeshi nationals is set to be deported on October 7.