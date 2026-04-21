Jammu and Kashmir expands high altitude security after Pahalgam attack

Pir Panjal bases, QR IDs, drones

To lock down infiltration routes, 43 temporary security bases have popped up across the Pir Panjal Range with CRPF and Army teams on watch.

Plus, around 50,000 people working in tourism now use QR-coded IDs for better verification.

Tourist spots are also getting extra eyes thanks to drones and facial recognition tech, so safety gets a boost without turning these places into military zones.