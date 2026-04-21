Jammu and Kashmir expands high altitude security after Pahalgam attack
India
After the tragic attack in Pahalgam that took 26 lives, most of them visitors, Jammu and Kashmir has rolled out a new security game plan.
Instead of just focusing on cities, authorities are now keeping a close eye on high-altitude areas too, using smarter surveillance and stronger local networks to help prevent future incidents.
Pir Panjal bases, QR IDs, drones
To lock down infiltration routes, 43 temporary security bases have popped up across the Pir Panjal Range with CRPF and Army teams on watch.
Plus, around 50,000 people working in tourism now use QR-coded IDs for better verification.
Tourist spots are also getting extra eyes thanks to drones and facial recognition tech, so safety gets a boost without turning these places into military zones.