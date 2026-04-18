Jammu and Kashmir: Friday brought light snow, rain through weekend
India
Jammu and Kashmir just got a weather update: Friday brought light snow to spots like Sonamarg-Zojila and Gulmarg, while the rest of the valley saw some rain.
The meteorological department says this wet spell will stick around through the weekend, so don't stash those umbrellas just yet.
Farmers told to pause April 17-19
Srinagar picked up 6.6mm of rain, Qazigund got 4.8mm, Kupwara had 12.2mm, and Gulmarg topped the charts with 13.6mm between Thursday and Friday.
With all this rain, Meteorological Director Mukhtar Ahmad is asking farmers to pause farming activities from April 17-19.
Things should dry up from April 20-24 before a quick return of showers on April 25 and 26.