Jammu and Kashmir medical interns resume strike over stipend hike
Medical interns across Jammu and Kashmir are back on strike after the government failed to deliver on its promise to raise their stipend from ₹12,300 to ₹30,000.
Even after a written assurance last month, talks have gone nowhere, and interns say they won't return until there's an official order.
Protests spread across J&K medical colleges
Interns have had enough of verbal reassurances and say recent discussions with officials felt dismissive. Protests are happening in all government medical colleges as students push for real action.
Mohammad Tasadduk Kawser, joint secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir chapter of the All India Medical Students Association, said they have seen approvals and assurances before and that this time, J&K MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) and BDS interns will not call off the strike on verbal claims or media reports.