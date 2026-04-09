Jammu and Kashmir mourn 5 men in Kuwait highway crash

Mehbooba Mufti urges repatriation of bodies

The men belonged to Bachanwali, Shiendra, and Thanamandi villages, where news of the accident has deeply shaken everyone.

Mehbooba Mufti has urged officials to quickly bring the bodies home so families can say their goodbyes.

One member of the group remains critically injured, highlighting just how tough life can be for migrant workers chasing better prospects abroad.