Jammu and Kashmir mourn 5 men in Kuwait highway crash
Five men from Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts lost their lives in a tragic highway accident in Kuwait while abroad.
The victims, Fareed Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmad, Mohd Khalid, Mukhtar Ahmed, and another man from Thanamandi, had moved abroad to seek better opportunities for their families.
Their sudden passing has left families and friends back home heartbroken.
Mehbooba Mufti urges repatriation of bodies
The men belonged to Bachanwali, Shiendra, and Thanamandi villages, where news of the accident has deeply shaken everyone.
Mehbooba Mufti has urged officials to quickly bring the bodies home so families can say their goodbyes.
One member of the group remains critically injured, highlighting just how tough life can be for migrant workers chasing better prospects abroad.