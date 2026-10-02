Jammu and Kashmir Nasha Mukt Abhiyan records over 4,000 arrests
India
Jammu and Kashmir's big push against drugs, Nasha Mukt Abhiyan, has led to more than 4,000 arrests since April.
The campaign, launched by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, is all about cutting down substance abuse among young people and building a more peaceful region.
Jammu and Kashmir attaches 138cr assets
Jammu and Kashmir has topped the charts for property seizures tied to drug crimes, attaching assets worth ₹138 crore, and booking 144 people under tough anti-drug laws.
What's encouraging? Young people are getting involved in police-led events to help fight drug abuse.
DGP Nalin Prabhat said, "Our youngsters are committed to peace and a bright future. They prefer peace over violence, progress over destruction, and have embarked on a journey from darkness to light."