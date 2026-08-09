Jammu and Kashmir Police raid 26 Sopore locations under UAPA
India
On Sunday, J and K Police searched 26 locations in Sopore with CRPF assistance, all part of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) crackdown.
These raids happened under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
No new arrests were made.
Jamaat-e-Islami ban extended, attacks prompted crackdown
JeI has been banned since 2019 for alleged ties to separatist and terror activities, with the ban extended for five more years in February 2024.
The crackdown follows recent attacks in Kashmir, including the killing of a policeman and two migrant workers, which pushed security forces to ramp up efforts across Sopore and nearby villages.