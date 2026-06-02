Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab probe CCTV after ISI-linked spy arrest
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab are checking CCTV setups after a spy ring tied to Pakistan's ISI was caught using cameras to track military convoys.
The focus is on spotting unauthorized or misaligned devices near places like cantonments, railway stations, and highways.
This all started when Punjab Police arrested Baljit Singh, also known as Bittu, on May 20, 2026 for setting up a camera near a bridge on the Pathankot-Jammu stretch of NH-44.
Solar SIM cameras enabled cross-border streaming
Some of these cameras were solar-powered and SIM-enabled, letting handlers across the border stream live footage anytime.
That is a big security risk: imagine outsiders watching sensitive locations around the clock.
SSP Jammu Joginder Singh noted that recent checks along the National Highway have not found any issues so far, but the threat is real enough to keep everyone alert.