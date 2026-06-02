Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab probe CCTV after ISI-linked spy arrest India Jun 02, 2026

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab are checking CCTV setups after a spy ring tied to Pakistan's ISI was caught using cameras to track military convoys.

The focus is on spotting unauthorized or misaligned devices near places like cantonments, railway stations, and highways.

This all started when Punjab Police arrested Baljit Singh, also known as Bittu, on May 20, 2026 for setting up a camera near a bridge on the Pathankot-Jammu stretch of NH-44.