Jammu and Kashmir records 26% rainfall drop, water shortfalls feared
India
Jammu and Kashmir just saw a 26% drop in rainfall from March to early May this year, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
Only five out of 20 districts got close to normal rain. Most missed out, with Shopian hit hardest at a 71% deficit.
Kathua, Kulgam, Anantnag, Budgam, Bandipora, and even Srinagar also faced big shortfalls.
With so many areas running dry, people are concerned about possible water shortages ahead.
Samba 49% Poonch 41% above-normal rainfall
While most districts are struggling with less rain than usual, Samba and Poonch actually got way more than average, up by 49% and 41%.
This uneven pattern is making it tough for the region to manage its water resources.