Jammu and Kashmir records 26% rainfall drop, water shortfalls feared India May 10, 2026

Jammu and Kashmir just saw a 26% drop in rainfall from March to early May this year, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Only five out of 20 districts got close to normal rain. Most missed out, with Shopian hit hardest at a 71% deficit.

Kathua, Kulgam, Anantnag, Budgam, Bandipora, and even Srinagar also faced big shortfalls.

With so many areas running dry, people are concerned about possible water shortages ahead.