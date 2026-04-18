Jammu District Magistrate orders 60-day ban on communally sensitive content
Jammu has just put a 60-day ban on sharing any communally sensitive content across social media platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and more.
The move, ordered by District Magistrate Rakesh Minhas, is meant to keep things peaceful and stop the spread of provocative posts that could stir up trouble.
Platforms must remove flagged content
Sharing anything that promotes hate based on religion, race, caste, community, language, or region is strictly off-limits.
Breaking the rules can mean serious legal trouble under new laws (including possible life imprisonment for severe cases).
Group admins now have to watch what's posted in their chats, and platforms must take down flagged content or risk losing their legal protections.
Police and cyber units are stepping up monitoring to make sure everyone plays by the rules.