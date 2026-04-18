Jammu District Magistrate orders 60-day ban on communally sensitive content

Platforms must remove flagged content

Sharing anything that promotes hate based on religion, race, caste, community, language, or region is strictly off-limits.

Breaking the rules can mean serious legal trouble under new laws (including possible life imprisonment for severe cases).

Group admins now have to watch what's posted in their chats, and platforms must take down flagged content or risk losing their legal protections.

Police and cyber units are stepping up monitoring to make sure everyone plays by the rules.