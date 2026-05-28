Jammu man arrested after ISI agent posed as BSF soldier
India
A 23-year-old from Jammu was arrested after being tricked by someone posing as a BSF soldier on Snapchat who turned out to be an ISI agent.
Over months of chatting and video calls, he was convinced to share sensitive information, not realizing he was being set up.
Shared WhatsApp OTP and bunker photos
He ended up sharing a WhatsApp one-time password from his mother's account, plus photos and videos of army bunkers and defense sites in Jammu, allegedly receiving ₹2,000 for the first batch of pictures.
Military Intelligence had been watching him and teamed up with the police to arrest him once they confirmed their suspicions.
Authorities are now warning everyone: be careful who you talk to online and never share personal details or one-time passwords with strangers.