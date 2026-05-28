Jammu man arrested after ISI agent posed as BSF soldier

Shared WhatsApp OTP and bunker photos

He ended up sharing a WhatsApp one-time password from his mother's account, plus photos and videos of army bunkers and defense sites in Jammu, allegedly receiving ₹2,000 for the first batch of pictures.

Military Intelligence had been watching him and teamed up with the police to arrest him once they confirmed their suspicions.

Authorities are now warning everyone: be careful who you talk to online and never share personal details or one-time passwords with strangers.